Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $648,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.