Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 98 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

