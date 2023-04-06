Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 723 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

Shares of WDAY opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.41, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $235.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Further Reading

