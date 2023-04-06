Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.76% of Arcosa worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Arcosa’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

