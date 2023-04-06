Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.65

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 441616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

