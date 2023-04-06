ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.16

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and traded as high as $18.21. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 15,322 shares changing hands.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArrowMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.