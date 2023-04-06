ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.16

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and traded as high as $18.21. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 15,322 shares changing hands.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.53.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
