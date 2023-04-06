AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading 10.3% Higher

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About AsiaBaseMetals

(Get Rating)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.