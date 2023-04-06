Astar (ASTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $100.85 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

