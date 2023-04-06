ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Up 15.4%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,055,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 626,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.49.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

