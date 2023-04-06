Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
AESI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
