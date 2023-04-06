Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AESI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

