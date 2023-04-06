Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

