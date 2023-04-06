Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.99 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $280.87 million and $12.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

