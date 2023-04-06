Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $371.00

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.61). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.61), with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.
Augean Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Recommended Stories
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.