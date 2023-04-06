Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.38% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,608. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

