Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 1,372,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

