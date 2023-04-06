Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Axcella Health Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

AXLA stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 10,383,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

