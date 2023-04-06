Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
