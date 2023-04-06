Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 19,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 76,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.51). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 76.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.69%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.