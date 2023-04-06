B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.67. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 15,221 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

