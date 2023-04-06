B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $309.16

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.16 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.73). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.75), with a volume of 8,237 shares trading hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 430.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.78%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

