B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Price Up 4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 9,745,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,106,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

