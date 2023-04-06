Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

