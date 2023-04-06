Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,764 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.61. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $370.54.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

