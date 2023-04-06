Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,560 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.