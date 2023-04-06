Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,809 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

