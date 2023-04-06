Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $373.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.