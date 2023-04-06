Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

