Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,375 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

