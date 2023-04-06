Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,640,000 after acquiring an additional 483,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 1,420,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,125. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

