Ballast Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.14. 1,402,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

