Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.68. 642,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,060. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.47 and its 200-day moving average is $321.41.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

