Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BBD opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.