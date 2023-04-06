Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.10. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 17,413 shares trading hands.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.