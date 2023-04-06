Bank Hapoalim BM Has $563,000 Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

