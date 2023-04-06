Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 5,130 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3,724.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 244,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $153.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

