Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 738.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,099 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,242,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.