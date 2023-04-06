Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.95.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$119.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$127.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.60. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.47 and a one year high of C$148.45. The company has a market cap of C$84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

