Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.21

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 88778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.