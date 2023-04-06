Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.21

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 88778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $61,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

