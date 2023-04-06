Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Up 35.3%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

