Barclays Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $61.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $51,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

