Barclays Reiterates “€165.70” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Barclays set a €165.70 ($180.11) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($227.17) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €179.65 ($195.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €174.88. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.