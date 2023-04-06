Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.16. 41,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

