Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.54. 11,193,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,241,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $660.82 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.