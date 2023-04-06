Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.43. 327,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

