Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,534. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,648.03, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,219 shares of company stock worth $27,036,807 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

