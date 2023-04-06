Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 2.0% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 1,008,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

