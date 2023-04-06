Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.92. 43,554,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,285,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $585.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

