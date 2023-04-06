Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 2,825 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,522. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

