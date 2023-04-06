Barnett & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,260 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 451,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,554. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

